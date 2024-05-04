Update: Mount Horeb student shot by police after reports of someone with a weapon; the weapon, a pellet rifle

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Wednesday, May 1 the Mount Horeb school district was under lockdown due to an active shooter situation.

According to The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), police received a 911 call around 11:11 a.m. reporting a person moving toward Mount Horeb Middle School with a backpack and what appeared to be a long gun.

The DOJ says the weapon recovered was a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle.

Officers were able to locate the person and directed them to drop the weapon. The person then pointed the weapon at officers, according to the DOJ. Officers then shot the person, life-saving measures were taken but the person died on scene.

the DOJ says that the person never entered the school.

No law enforcement or witnesses were injured.

Per DOJ policy, involved law enforcement are on administrative leave.

