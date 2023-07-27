Upcoming late summer, early fall events hosted by the Milwaukee World Festival

MILWAUKEE — Sad about the end of Summerfest? Many more concerts and festivals are yet to come this late summer and early fall.
Upcoming Concerts:
Pantera with the Lamb of God
- WHEN: July 31
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert
- WHEN: Aug. 5
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Darius Rucker with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- WHEN: Aug. 11
- WHERE: BMO Pavilion
Ghost with Amon Amarth
- WHEN: Aug. 12
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Godsmack and Staind
- WHEN: Aug. 13
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Jelly Roll with Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings
- WHEN: Aug. 18
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mastodon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore
- WHEN: Aug. 23
- WHERE: BMO Pavilion
Los Bukis
- WHEN: Aug. 24
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
The Lumineers with special guest James Bay
- WHEN: Aug. 26
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan
- WHEN: Aug. 29
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina
- WHEN: Aug. 31
- WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- WHEN: Sept. 22
- WHERE: BMO Pavilion
Upcoming Festivals & Events
German Fest
- WHEN: July 28-30
Black Arts Fest MKE
- WHEN: Aug. 5
Northwestern Mutual Community Park Family Fun Day
- WHEN: Aug. 6
Irish Fest
- WHEN: Aug. 17-20
Mexican Fiesta
- WHEN: Aug. 25-27
Laborfest
- WHEN: Sept. 4
Northwestern Mutual Community Park Family Fun Day
- WHEN: Sept. 17
Walk to End Alzheimers
- WHEN: Sept. 17
Fromm Petfest
- WHEN: Sept. 23
Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk
- WHEN: Sept. 24
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Light the Night
- WHEN: Oct. 5
American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
- WHEN: Oct. 14
