Upcoming late summer, early fall events hosted by the Milwaukee World Festival

MILWAUKEE — Sad about the end of Summerfest? Many more concerts and festivals are yet to come this late summer and early fall.

Upcoming Concerts:

Pantera with the Lamb of God



WHEN: July 31

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert

WHEN: Aug. 5

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Darius Rucker with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

WHEN: Aug. 11

WHERE: BMO Pavilion

Ghost with Amon Amarth

WHEN: Aug. 12

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Godsmack and Staind

WHEN: Aug. 13

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Jelly Roll with Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings

WHEN: Aug. 18

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mastodon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore

WHEN: Aug. 23

WHERE: BMO Pavilion

Los Bukis

WHEN: Aug. 24

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

The Lumineers with special guest James Bay

WHEN: Aug. 26

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

WHEN: Aug. 29

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina

WHEN: Aug. 31

WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

WHEN: Sept. 22

WHERE: BMO Pavilion

Upcoming Festivals & Events

German Fest



WHEN: July 28-30

Black Arts Fest MKE

WHEN: Aug. 5

Northwestern Mutual Community Park Family Fun Day

WHEN: Aug. 6

Irish Fest

WHEN: Aug. 17-20

Mexican Fiesta

WHEN: Aug. 25-27

Laborfest

WHEN: Sept. 4

Northwestern Mutual Community Park Family Fun Day

WHEN: Sept. 17

Walk to End Alzheimers

WHEN: Sept. 17

Fromm Petfest

WHEN: Sept. 23

Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk

WHEN: Sept. 24

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Light the Night

WHEN: Oct. 5

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

WHEN: Oct. 14

Purchase tickets on the Milwaukee World Festival website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip