Upcoming late summer, early fall events hosted by the Milwaukee World Festival

Summerfest doesn’t mark the end of events at the Milwaukee World Festival grounds.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Sad about the end of Summerfest? Many more concerts and festivals are yet to come this late summer and early fall.

Upcoming Concerts: 

Pantera with the Lamb of God

  • WHEN: July 31 
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert

  • WHEN: Aug. 5  
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Darius Rucker with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

  • WHEN: Aug. 11
  • WHERE: BMO Pavilion 

Ghost with Amon Amarth

  • WHEN: Aug. 12 
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Godsmack and Staind

  • WHEN: Aug. 13 
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Jelly Roll with Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings

  • WHEN: Aug. 18
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Mastodon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore

  • WHEN: Aug. 23
  • WHERE: BMO Pavilion 

Los Bukis

  • WHEN: Aug. 24
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

The Lumineers with special guest James Bay

  • WHEN: Aug. 26 
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan

  • WHEN: Aug. 29
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina

  • WHEN: Aug. 31 
  • WHERE: American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  • WHEN: Sept. 22 
  • WHERE: BMO Pavilion 

Upcoming Festivals & Events 

German Fest

  • WHEN: July 28-30

Black Arts Fest MKE

  • WHEN: Aug. 5

Northwestern Mutual Community Park Family Fun Day

  • WHEN: Aug. 6

Irish Fest

  • WHEN: Aug. 17-20

Mexican Fiesta

  • WHEN: Aug. 25-27

Laborfest

  • WHEN: Sept. 4

Northwestern Mutual Community Park Family Fun Day

  • WHEN: Sept. 17

Walk to End Alzheimers

  • WHEN: Sept. 17

Fromm Petfest

  • WHEN: Sept. 23

Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk

  • WHEN: Sept. 24

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Light the Night

  • WHEN: Oct. 5

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

  • WHEN: Oct. 14 

Purchase tickets on the Milwaukee World Festival website.

