UPAF Ride for the Arts to feature closed-loop course over the Hoan Bridge this summer

MILWAUKEE — The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced Wednesday that the annual UPAF Ride for the Arts will feature a new "Hoan Loop Course" on Sunday, June 5.

The course will be completely closed to vehicle traffic for the entire event so riders can completely rule the road on the 12-mile loop. The course utilizes Interstate 794 from downtown Milwaukee to Cudahy and back again.

The event, which is presented by Miller Lite, will take place 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants of all ages and abilities can travel over the Hoan Bridge multiple times and select distances between five to 60 miles.

A "Slow Roll for the Arts" will gather downtown departing at 10:30 a.m. and return to the finish line party at Urban Park. The slow roll gives riders the option to partake in a one-mile group ride through the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee and past the Baumgartner Center for Dance, which is home of UPAF Member the Milwaukee Ballet.

After the ride, there will be a finish line party until 1 p.m. at Urban Park, which is the green space between the north gate of Summerfest and Discovery World. The party will have food and beverages, music and entertainment, and activities for all ages.

Registration is open now by clicking here. You can register at the early-bird price of $50 through Feb. 14. After that, it will cost $65. Kids aged 12-years-old and younger can ride free with an adult registration.

