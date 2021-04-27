UPAF Ride for the Arts returns to the lakefront, beyond in June

MILWAUKEE — The UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite returns to the lakefront and beyond this summer.

The annual event, now in its 41st year, is reimagined post-COVID and may be bigger than ever.

The annual fundraiser is a critical piece of the United Performing Arts Fund yearly campaign. The Milwaukee nonprofit typically raises more than $10 million every year to support major arts groups in Southeast Wisconsin.

This year’s ride is now being called a “series,” as it will span three weekends in three different locations. The locations include June 6 at Veteran’s Park in Milwaukee, June 13 at the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, and June 27 at Coal Dock Park in Port Washington.

Christine Hojnacki, UPAF Chief Advancement Officer, joined Susan Kim and Vince Vitrano this morning:

UPAF Ride for the Arts returns to the lakefront

To register, click here.

