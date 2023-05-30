Up in flames: Man recovering after he was burned in Great Lakes Dragaway crash

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A Memorial Day Classic practice run at the Great Lakes Dragaway took a turn after one drag racer’s car caught on fire.

David Douthit said he was nearing the end of the track when his 1997 “Scallywag Wheelstander” lost control, flipped on its side, and burst into flames.

Submitted David Douthit is recovering from second-degree burns after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway. He was doing a practice run on Memorial Day when his car flipped and caught fire.

“Even laying on my side, sliding down the wall, scared was not going through my mind,” Douthit said over the phone.

A Flight for Life helicopter transported Doughtit to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center where he was held for overnight observation. He was treated for second-degree burns to his eyes, nose, and neck. His family set up a GoFundMe for his medical costs here.

He says the racing equipment he had on board, including a heavy suit, saved his life.

“I’m a firebug, so I love the fire and the smoke,” Douthit smiled from his hospital bed.

He’s been racing jet cars since he graduated high school. Used in drag racing, they are cars propelled by jet engines, like the General Electric J-85 motors found on F5 Fighter Jets.

Those cars, pushed by a fiery engine, can reach speeds of up to 250 miles per hour.

After the pandemic, Douthit quit his job and pursued his hobby full-time. He and his wife now own their own racing company called Douthit Motorsports, Inc.This is their 47th anniversary in the racing exhibition business.

“To say there’s an addiction is an understatement,” Robyn Douthit, his wife, said.

They travel across the country and put on at least 20 events year-round. While Douthit recovers, he says they will be back at Great Lakes Dragaway for both the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack,” Douthit said.

