We’re working to learn more about an unusual sight in the sky that caught the attention of people across the state Tuesday evening.

Roxana Schultz

Images and videos have been pouring in from viewers in Kenosha, Elm Grove, and New Berlin, showing what appears to be debris falling from the sky.

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service said there are no scheduled meteor showers for tonight and they have not heard of anything unusual so far.

Watch: Unusual sighting in the sky spotted across Southeast Wisconsin

Unusual sighting in the sky spotted across Southeast Wisconsin

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Thank you to everyone who has sent photos and videos! You can always share them by emailing news@tmj4.com or messaging us on Facebook or Instagram.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip