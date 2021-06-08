Watch
'Unprecedented' revenue growth forecast for Wisconsin budget

Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Sendoff ceremony for deploying Wisconsin Army National Guard battalion
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:05:15-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state budget is projected to see “unprecedented” revenue growth of $4.4 billion above previous estimates by the middle of 2023.

The news delivered Tuesday led to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers calling for more spending on education while Republicans urged caution and promised tax cuts.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast, calling it unprecedented.

Evers called on the Legislature to spend more on K-12 schools, while also rescinding $300 million in previously announced cuts to state agencies.

Republicans called for an overhaul of the state tax code along with a tax cut, but didn't reveal details.

