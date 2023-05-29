Unoccupied Kenosha squad car struck by gunfire: 'Stop shooting guns in the air!'

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say a squad car was struck by gunfire after someone fired a gun in the air.

The Kenosha Police Department shared a photo of a police vehicle struck by gunfire on Monday. Police say the vehicle was sitting unoccupied at the time.

"The bullet was likely fired into the air from who knows where and fell from the sky," the department said. "People, what goes up always comes down somewhere."

The department urged the public to stop shooting guns in the air.

"Bullets falling from the sky are deadly," the department said.

