Unknown Good Samaritan rescues children and pets from a burning house, residents say

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee authorities investigate a house fire that broke out near 11th and Capital Sunday afternoon, neighbors and residents are doing the same, only their mission is different.

Quaesheba Knight, a resident at the house, was away talking to her daughter on the phone as flames broke out.

"She was like, 'mom I smell something burning,'" said Knight.

TMJ4

By the time her family tried to escape, she says it was too late and they realized they were trapped, until, she says, "Out of nowhere, some guy saw the kids trying to get out with the dogs!"

So like any hero, he intervened.

"He forced his entrance in, got the kids out, then the dogs, gave me a hug and ran off down the street," said Knight.

TMJ4

But as for who this Good Samaritan was, Knight and neighbors are now left wondering.

"Wherever he is at, he's somebody's hero," said one witness.

Now Knight is left hoping to get a chance to simply pay her gratitude.

"I just want to tell him thank you. I mean, 'cause he put his life in danger for me and my kids. He doesn't even know me."

TMJ4

​As she picks up the pieces, she says she is holding her family a little tighter. ​

"It's gonna take a little putting back together and figuring out. And of course, life has got to get back on track for us. But we are still here and even though this God is good."

As for the mystery superhero of the north side, Knight says the last words he said to her were simply, "it was a natural instinct."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip