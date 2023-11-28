United Way, BMO partner on Giving Tuesday to pack hygiene care kits

MILWAUKEE — There's something about walking into a room full of like-minded people all working together to reach a common goal.

"It is such an honor and privilege to just be around people who want to do the next right thing," said Manager, Volunteer Engagement, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Karissa Gretebeck.

That "thing" is all about giving back to others and this Giving Tuesday was the perfect chance for everyone to do something good and help the communities we live in. Gretebeck said while they serve communities all year long, this partnership with BMO is special because more people means greater impact.

"40 volunteers are going to be packing 500 personal care and hygiene kits which we’ll distribute out to a variety of organizations that really really need it," said Gretebeck.

BMO Regional President, Anthony Hudson, said the volunteer partnership with the United Way has been going strong for 13 years and the impact has truly grown.

"United Way is an important partner because they help us make sure that our resources really target those in the most need," said Hudson.

These efforts are also part of a larger campaign with BMO to raise $27 million nationwide to support communities across North America.

"Well you think about just basic items needed to take care of hygiene, to help to protect those in the winter months, in really cold elements," said Hudson. "I would say that it’s critically important that we’re able to provide these resources to individuals right now at this time."

"These are really basic simple things that you or I toss in our cart at Target and don’t even give a second thought about but for thousands across our community it’s really really hard to access these," said Gretebeck.

While 500 bags will go out filled with things like soap, baby wipes, toothbrushes and socks, they'll also be stocked full with little notes to spread love.

"It’s about making sure the person receiving them knows that someone’s thinking of them," said Gretebeck.

The message they'll share today, tomorrow and any day after that is this.

"I would want them to know that they are not alone, that they are seen and that we believe in them," said Gretebeck.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip