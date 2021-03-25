United Airlines adds new nonstop flights out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

United Airlines announced that it is adding five new non-stop flights to popular summer destinations on the south and east coasts directly out of Milwaukee.

Beginning May 28, United will have nonstop flights from Milwaukee to:



Charleston, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Pensacola, Florida

Portland, Maine and

Savannah, Georgia

All five destinations have never had nonstop service from Milwaukee before.

“These new nonstop destinations give our travelers exciting new choices for their upcoming summer vacations, including Wisconsin’s first-ever nonstop flights to the state of Maine and South Carolina,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “The new flights also provide great opportunities for travelers in those locations to fly nonstop to Milwaukee and enjoy Wisconsin’s world-class golf courses, breweries, museums, sports, and outdoor recreation.”

The new nonstop flights will not be available every day. They will generally be offered only twice a week from May 28 through Labor Day weekend.

Tickets are now available at united.com or on the United Airlines mobile app.

