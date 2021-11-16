Unique outdoor dining experiences return to Cafe Hollander locations this winter

MILWAUKEE — Unique outdoor dining experiences will make a comeback this winter at eight Lowlands Group locations.

Leaders with Lowlands say they'll offer a variety of outdoor heated structures, including domes, globes, Northwoods shanties, and winter chalets to keep diners warm as they enjoy their meals. The shanties, which were built by a craftsman in Eagle River, are a new addition this year. Some of the domes will also be larger.

These outdoor dining experiences will be available at:



Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Wauwatosa

Cafe Benelux, Third Ward, Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander

Wawautosa, Miwaukee Brookfield Hilldale

Centraal Grand Cafe & Tappery, Bay View, Milwaukee

Leaders with Lowlands say each experience is tailored to each restaurant's concept. There will also be special beverage and food menus designed for the outdoor dining experience.

You can reserve as early as Nov. 24. Just follow this link.

