Union Grove to vote on allowing golf carts, ATV/UTV on village roads

UNION GROVE, Wisc. — When Union Grove residents head to the polls on April 5th they'll find three similar referendums on their ballots asking whether or not golf carts, ATVs and UTVs should be allowed on certain village roads.

For example, the referendum about golf carts reads:

Would you be in favor of the Village Board approving the operation of golf carts on certain village roadways (those having a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or less, and allowing only the crossing of Highways 45 and 11 where such roads have speed limits less than 35 miles per hour), subject to such conditions and limitations as the Village Board may determine are appropriate?





Village President Steve Wicklund the referendum came about after several village board members heard from residents wanting to use those types of vehicles on village roads. He said the idea also gained traction on social media.

"I think the referendum items provide an opportunity for the community to voice an opinion whether for against it," Wicklund said.

Larry Roberts is the General Manager at Schauer Power Center which sells ATVs and UTVs. He said if the referendum passes, he expects to see an increase in business. On a personal note, he said it's just a fun way to get around town.

"Go to their neighbor's house, kind of cruise around the neighborhood's, take the whole family to go around on Fourth of July, parades, neighborhood events, all that kind of stuff would be great," Roberts said.

Wicklund said he's heard similar things from other village residents in favor of golf carts hitting the road. He also said he's heard some concerns about traffic congestion and safety.

If the referendum passed, Wicklund said they'll look to other communities around the state with similar ordinances in place. For example, in Paddock Lake golf carts are allowed on some roads from April 1 to Nov. 1. The vehicles must be registered for $50 per year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip