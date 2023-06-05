Unidentified woman found dead in alley near 12th and Mineral, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — An unidentified woman who appears to be in her 30s was found 'unresponsive' in an alleyway in Milwaukee Monday morning, according to officials.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the person was found deceased in an alley near 12th and Mineral. Police don't know the cause of death yet, but they stated there are no obvious signs of trauma on her body.

TMJ4 News requested records from the medical examiner on the nature of her death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 1:35 a.m., on the 1200 block of W. Mineral Street. The decedent, an unidentified woman that appears to be in her 30’s, was located unresponsive in the alley. The cause of death is under investigation. No obvious signs of trauma were observed. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



