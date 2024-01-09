Unicorn World is coming to Milwaukee in February

MILWAUKEE — Unicorn World, a family-friendly immersive experience, is coming to the Baird Center in Milwaukee February 3-4.

According to the website, Unicorn World let's you get get up close to life-like and life-size unicorns. The event also includes themed activities like an enchanted forest, arts and crafts and story time.

Unicorn World was created by husband and wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines.

“Seeing the joy, inspiration and creativity reflected in the faces of families when they experience the magic of Unicorn World drives us to bring this event to communities throughout the country,” said Lauren. “Whether its tapping into your inner child meeting life-sized unicorns at Rainbow Acres or witnessing the awe of a little one while racing motorized unicorns in the Galloping Glen, Unicorn World is sure to bring a smile to your face.”

Tickets are $30 per person and free for children under age 2. Tickets must be purchased in advanced on the Unicorn World website.



