Undocumented man allegedly framed in Trump threat case to appear before immigration judge

An undocumented man who was allegedly framed for writing a threatening letter to President Donald Trump is expected to appear before an immigration judge Wednesday morning. This will be Ramon Morales-Reyes’ first court appearance since he was arrested by ICE last month.

According to investigators, Demetric Scott admitted to framing Morales-Reyes while behind bars at the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators say he was hoping Morales-Reyes would be deported before he could testify against him in a trial set to begin July 14.

Scott is facing charges of identity theft and felony intimidation.

Attorneys for Morales-Reyes hope he is released on bond Wednesday and that his case moves toward a pause in his deportation. They also want a U visa granted, which would protect him as he aids police in an investigation.

According to Homeland Security, a person is eligible for a U visa under the following conditions:



Is a victim of a qualifying crime or criminal activity

Has information about the crime or criminal activity

Is, was, or is likely to be helpful in the detection or investigation of the qualifying crime or criminal activity, or the prosecution, conviction, or sentencing of the perpetrator of the qualifying crime or criminal activity

A U visa provides the person with:



Temporary immigration status, including work authorization

Temporary immigration status for qualifying family members of the victim

The possibility of lawful permanent resident status.

