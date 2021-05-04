Watch
Unclaimed Badger 5 lottery ticket worth $162K from Brookfield expires on May 14

Wisconsin Lottery
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:25:40-04

An unclaimed Badger 5 ticket worth $162,000 sold in Brookfield last year is about to expire, the Wisconsin Lottery says.

Wisconsin Lottery said the ticket was purchased on Nov. 15, 2020 from the Brookfield Corner Pump on W. Bluemound Road. It will expire on May 14 if no one comes forward.

The winning numbers were 4, 9, 23, 27, and 29.

The ticket may be claimed by mail or, with an appointment, in-person at the Madison Lottery Office.

Tickets that are in the 180-day timeframe can still be claimed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

