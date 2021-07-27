Unclaimed $100K lottery ticket purchased in North Fond Du Lac is about to expire

An unclaimed $100,000 All or Nothing ticket purchased in North Fond Du Lac is about to expire.

The Wisconsin lottery said in a statement Monday that the ticket bought at Station Prospect LLC at 330 Prospect Ave. for the Jan. 31, 2021 midday drawing has yet to be claimed.

The ticket expires this Friday, and can only be claimed at one of the lottery offices in Milwaukee or Madison, or mailed to PO Box 777, Madison, WI 53774.

The winning numbers for the unclaimed ticket are 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 prize by matching either 11/11 numbers or by matching 0/11 numbers.

The odds of winning the All or Nothing top prize are 1 in 352,716, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip