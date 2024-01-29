Unattended candle causes West Allis house fire, one injured

One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a fire in West Allis.

West Allis firefighters say the fire was caused by an unattended candle. Two pets were also removed from the burning building, but the fire department has not said how they fared.

Assistant Chief Jay Scharfenberg says the property is not inhabitable right now, though he expects the owners will renovate. He says damage from the fire itself was confined to one room on the second floor and a portion of the attic. But, most of the house has water and smoke damage.



