GRAFTON, Wis. — The Ultimate Farm Collaborative will be giving away more than 1,000 toys to families and children in need on Wednesday.

The event will run from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Parents are asked to bring their children with them to receive gifts. The Collaborative asks that parents limit two gifts per child to make sure there's plenty of gifts to go around.

The toys were donated by Kids2Kids in Grafton.

