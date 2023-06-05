Uline looks to hire as it expands its workforce, footprint in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Uline is expanding its workforce in Southeast Wisconsin by adding more than 200 employees and a combined 4.5 million square feet of new development.

According to the company, the expansion will bring 14.5 million square feet of industrial and office space to Kenosha County. It currently occupies over 10 million square feet.

The company has already begun on its first of four proposed buildings on 350 acres of land. The land was purchased in 2022. A 1.4 million square foot distribution center will be the largest warehouse in the company's network.

Construction is also currently underway at Uline's facility in Bristol. The facility, a 1 million square foot warehouse, is set to open in October.

According to a news release, Uline is working to fill more than 200 open positions at its Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie locations, including more than 150 warehouse and facilities jobs and 50 customer service roles.

Uline will be hosting the following upcoming hiring events:



Customer service hiring event

Wednesday, June 7 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kenosha Branch: 12355 Uline Way, Kenosha Positions include: Customer service management trainee, customer service team lead, and customer service representative

Warehouse hiring events

Wednesday, June 21: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pleasant Prairie Distribution Center: 12885 104 Street, Pleasant Prairie Positions include: Warehouse association (overnights), warehouse clerks (overnights), and warehouse management trainees



Further information, positions, and job requirements can be found online.

