KENOSHA — Uline, one of the countries largest distributors of shipping supplies, is hiring around 100 new warehouse associates in the beginning of 2022.

There is a hiring event on Jan. 13 at the Kenosha facility at 12354 Uline Way from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for an interview, click this link. Make sure to schedule your interview at least 24 hours before the hiring event to ensure you will get a time slot.

In 2021, Uline hired 2,207 new employees including 194 people in Kenosha.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip