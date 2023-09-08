Uline filling 115 warehouse, 30 customer service jobs in Bristol, Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. — With the opening of a new facility in Bristol, Kenosha County, Uline wants to fill 115 warehouse and 30 customer service positions, the Wisconsin-based company said Friday.

According to a release from Pleasant Prairie-based Uline, a number of those open Customer Service positions are Bilingual Spanish roles.

Uline is set to open a 1 million-square-foot warehouse facility in Bristol, Wisconsin in September. The warehouse facility will be staffed with more than 150 employees. That's of Uline's workforce of 3,500 associates.

The Bristol facility is located at 10322 140 Avenue. Uline also has its Wisconsin Distribution Center in Pleasant Prairie.

Read more about the job opportunities and apply in the following statement:

September 16 hiring event aims to hire warehouse and customer service roles ahead of new Bristol facility launch



“Uline has sustained more than a decade of double-digit growth, allowing us to expand our operations to meet nationwide customer demand with new facilities across the country, as well as in our home state of Wisconsin,” says Gil De Las Alas, Uline’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We’re proud to continue our growth in Kenosha County through the addition of new facilities, property and talent on the Uline team.”



The Bristol facility, located at 10322 140 Avenue, is an addition to Uline’s Wisconsin Distribution Center in Pleasant Prairie. Collectively, the facilities support the company’s 13 branches by distributing inventory to stock their shelves, ensuring each facility can fulfill its same-day shipping promise on over 40,000 items.



Expanding the Uline footprint and workforce in Kenosha County



Amid Uline’s construction of the company’s largest warehouse in their network – a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha County set to open in 2025– Uline is adding the Bristol facility to support growing customer needs. The Bristol warehouse, Uline’s 13th facility in Kenosha County, will begin shipping products to the other Uline branches in late September 2023. The fully operational warehouse will employ approximately 150 total team members.



To staff Uline’s locations across Kenosha County, including the new Bristol facility, the company is looking to fill around 115 warehouse positions and 30 customer service positions. With demand of the company’s growth, a number of those open Customer Service positions are Bilingual Spanish roles.“We’re investing in growing our footprint and our employee base,” says De Las Alas. “You can see that Uline is committed to our community, providing new, stable career opportunities for our neighbors. It’s an exciting time to join Uline!” Ahead of the warehouse facility opening in September, Uline is hosting a hiring event:

Warehouse and Customer Service Hiring Event on Saturday, September 16 from 9 - 11a.m. at its Kenosha Branch (12354 Uline Way, Kenosha). Open positions include;



Customer Service Representatives – pay starting from $22/hour

Bilingual (Spanish) Customer Service Representatives – pay starting from $23/hour

Customer Service Management Trainee – pay starting from $25/hour

Customer Service Team Lead – pay starting from $28/hour

Warehouse Associates – Days and Nights – pay starting from $25/hour with a $4 shift differential for nights

Interested individuals should pre-register online at uline.jobs/events [uline.jobs] to secure an interview slot. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. For more information, positions and job requirements are listed at uline.jobs [uline.jobs].



About Uline: Uline, a family-owned business since 1980, is North America’s leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. With over 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations and 15 sales offices, Uline delivers unparalleled customer service, quality products and same-day shipping of our huge in-stock inventory. For more information, visit uline.jobs [uline.jobs].



