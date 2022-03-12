Ukrainian locals pour out their hearts at the Admiral's hockey game

MILWAUKEE — Friday evening, the Ukrainian national anthem echoed throughout the Panther arena ahead of the Admirals hockey game.

The St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church choir took the mic ahead and during the game to sing and share prayers with hopes of spreading awareness and standing in unity.

Olha Vorochuk, a member of the choir, moved to Milwaukee from Ukraine seven years ago.

"It's heartbreaking, my whole family is out there, my parents, my sister," said Vorochuk.

Now she is grappling with the fact that her home and closest loved ones could be hurt at any moment.

"I'm from the western part, closer to Poland, and we hope it would be a safe place but honestly they getting airstrikes. I am waiting till 12 a.m., just waiting for them to wake up to let me know if they are okay and safe."

Milwaukee Admirals President, Jon Greenberg, offered his thoughts.

"It's just a way for us to let them know that we're thinking about them and it's just a difficult situation for everyone," said Greenberg.

The church was able to collect donations at the game to be donated to families affected.

