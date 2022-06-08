$UICIDEBOY$ to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — $UICIDEBOY$ is coming to Milwaukee.

The band will be bringing its Grey Day Tour to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 29. They will be joined by Ski Mask the Slump God, $not Jpegmafia, Knocked Loose, and Code Orange and the Maxo Kream.

$UICIDEBOY$ Milwaukee performance comes on the same day they are releasing their new album Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, June 10, and can be purchased here. Also on the 10th, the band is releasing a new single called "Escape from BABYLON."

