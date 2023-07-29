UCC hosts belated Quinceañera party for seniors in the community

MILWAUKEE — Maria Rosario Gonzalez never thought she'd have a Quinceañera.

"My mom and dad never had money for something like this," she said.

The Quinceañera celebrates a girl's 15th birthday in Mexican and other Latino cultures. It's both a religious and social event.

At 77, Maria is finally getting her moment to shine.

The United Community Center's senior center put on a celebration for women who come to the center who never go to their own Quinceañera. Twelve women were celebrated.

Maria said she was most excited "to experience it with all of the Quinceañera." Throughout the whole interview, she smiled and talked about how happy she was.

"We couldn't have our Quinceañera, now we're going to have it... God let me have it in my life in this moment," Maria shared.

