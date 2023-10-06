UAW provides announcement related to the strike live via Facebook

UAW President Shawn Fain will hold a Facebook Live presentation at 2 p.m. Friday "for a Stand Up announcement."

The UAW posted about the event on X, formerly called Twitter, on Thursday without offering details. Typically during the ongoing strike against the Detroit Three automakers, Fain's Friday presentations have been at 10 a.m. and have involved expanding the so-called Stand Up Strike, a targeted strategy in which different automotive facilities are taken out on strike each week depending on progress in negotiations with the automakers.

A UAW spokesman said there were no further details to immediately share about Friday's announcement. But a person familiar with Fain's talks said the time change is for scheduling purposes and Fain is expected to give "substantive bargaining updates." But the person would not confirm any potential strike expansions.

