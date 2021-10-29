U.S. Senate schedules Tom Barrett's nomination hearing for Ambassador to Luxembourg post

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has scheduled a nomination hearing for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who is being considered for the position of U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Barrett will appear before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, November 1st at 9 a.m. CT, according to the committee's website.

Senator Tim Kaine, who ran as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election, will serve as the chair for the hearing.

Barrett is set to appear alongside Scott Miller and and Jamie Harpootlian, who are also being considered for ambassadorships.

Barrett may face opposition from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who so far has held up dozens of President Joe Biden's nominees single-handedly, according to the Texas Tribune.

Should his nomination succeed, the timing of Barrett's appointment will decide when Milwaukee will hold an election to replace the longtime mayor.

