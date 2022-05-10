U.S. Navy sailor gunned down in West Allis, police searching for suspects

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The person responsible for fatally shooting a 19-year-old in West Allis Sunday morning is still on the run more than two days later.

West Allis police are asking anyone with information on this crime to come forward.

It's the first homicide this year in West Allis.

The victim is Phoenix Castanon, who was in active military training at Naval Station Great Lakes just across the state line in Illinois.

He had the weekend off, and came to Milwaukee to be with his girlfriend.

Family Phoenix Castanon

She was with him when he was shot after getting out of his car near 84th and Becher.

According to police, another woman who was with them was walking when a man in a car pulled up to her. She told investigators she felt scared, and ran to Castanon's car to ask him for help.

He got out of his car, and approached the suspect in his car.

The two exchanged words and the suspect fired a gun at Castanon, who died at the scene.

The suspect sped off.

Police do have surveillance video from two businesses nearby.

Castanon is from Arizona. His goal was to serve our country. He enlisted in the Navy last year as soon as he turned 18. He was raised in a military family. They are working to get his body back to Arizona for a funeral - another family left grieving from violence in our area.

