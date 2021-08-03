Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tyler, The Creator playing Fiserv Forum show next February

items.[0].image.alt
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Tyler, The Creator performs on day two of the Lollapalooza music festival on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Tyler, The Creator
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 18:04:53-04

MILWAUKEE — Tyler, The Creator will be stopping in Milwaukee during his "Call Me If You Get Lost" tour with a concert at Fiserv Forum in February of next year.

Tyler, The Creator will be playing 34 arena shows with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. The tour swings through Milwaukee with the Fiserv Forum show set for Feb. 24, 2022, promoters said Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

"Call Me If You Get Lost" was released in June. It is the sixth studio album by the rapper and producer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo