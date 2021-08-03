Tyler, The Creator playing Fiserv Forum show next February

MILWAUKEE — Tyler, The Creator will be stopping in Milwaukee during his "Call Me If You Get Lost" tour with a concert at Fiserv Forum in February of next year.

Tyler, The Creator will be playing 34 arena shows with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. The tour swings through Milwaukee with the Fiserv Forum show set for Feb. 24, 2022, promoters said Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

"Call Me If You Get Lost" was released in June. It is the sixth studio album by the rapper and producer.

