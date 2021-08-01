Two-year-old fatally shot, 26-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a two-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30p.m. near 9th and Madison street.

Police say other children were able to get a hold of a gun, unintentionally fired it and hit the toddler.

A 26-year-old man Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges are expected in the coming days.

The Milwaukee Police Department reminds the public to keep firearms in a secure area and out of the reach of children. MPD still has free gun locks available to members of the public. Please contact your local district if you are interest in a free gun lock.

Stick with TMJ4 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip