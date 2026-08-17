Two weeks remain to apply for FEMA assistance after April storms, flooding

Disaster survivors from the severe storms and flooding in April have two weeks remaining to apply for FEMA assistance or a Small Business Administration home disaster loan.

The deadline to apply for either federal assistance is Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, according to a release from Wisconsin Emergency Management.

Who is eligible?

Homeowners and renters in Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties and the Oneida Nation with uninsured damage to their primary home, personal property loss or disaster-related emergency needs may be eligible for federal assistance.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

via Storyblocks Generic image

To be considered for FEMA funds, you'll need to complete an application, even if a FEMA assessment team visited your home in May or if you called 211 to report damage to your home after the floods.

You can start the application process by going online, or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. You can also apply in person at a disaster recovery center.

To find a center, click here.

Appealing FEMA’s Decision

NLM Photo/Shutterstock Exterior of FEMA headquarters in Washington.

If your application is denied, or you disagree with the amount of money provided, you can submit an appeal letter and documents supporting your claim. You have 60 days from the date of your letter to appeal, according to the release.

At the end of your FEMA letter, look for an appeal form that can be used to send FEMA additional information about your situation. This form can help make sure you have the information FEMA needs and gives you space to explain why you need assistance, according to the release.

Appeals must be postmarked within 60 days of the date noted on your FEMA letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be uploaded to your personal FEMA online account.

Other ways to submit documents include:

In-person : If you need assistance to upload documents, you can head to a Disaster Recovery Center near you. Use the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center locator here.

: If you need assistance to upload documents, you can head to a Disaster Recovery Center near you. Use the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center locator here. Mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055

FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055 Fax: 800-827-8112 Attention: FEMA

All documents you send to FEMA as part of your appeal should include your:

Full name

Current phone number and address

Disaster number and nine-digit FEMA application number written on all pages, and

Address of the disaster-damaged home.



For more information on the FEMA appeal process, click here.

U.S. Small Business Administration deadline for businesses approaching

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also provides physical disaster and Economic Injury Disaster Loans to businesses impacted by April storms and flooding. Businesses in the designated counties are eligible to apply for physical disaster loans until Aug. 31, 2026.

Applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to the designated counties and Oneida Nation as well as contiguous counties including Adams, Ashland, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Monroe, Oconto, Ozaukee, Pepin, Portage, Richland, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Walworth, Washburn, Waushara, and Wood counties through March 30, 2027.

More information on the SBA loans available for Wisconsin homeowners, renters, and business owners can be found here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error