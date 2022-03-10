Two Waukesha elementary schools to combine, board of education decides

WAUKESHA — Two elementary schools in the School District of Waukesha are combining to make one larger elementary school, the district's board of education decided Wednesday.

In a letter to parents on Jan. 24, the district said that Hadfield and Whittier elementary schools would likely be combined for the 2022/2023 academic year. However, a final decision would come in March.

Wednesday night, parents and faculty got that final decision from the district's Board of Education when they voted 3-5 in favor of combining the schools.

"As we studied this idea, we started asking ourselves, instead of spreading out student support and instructional resources of two sites, by combining the schools are we better able to provide more stable full-time staffing and more stable before & after school care at one location? We think the answer is yes," the letter to parents said.

The district added that the student population has been declining, and it anticipates the population will continue to decrease over the next several years.

Hadfield will remain open and Whittier will close under the approved plan. The board said many more details will come in the future.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip