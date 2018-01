WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Dairy workers were detained by immigration agents in Washington County, and a local group is calling for their freedom.

Immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera held a protest outside the Milwaukee ICE office calling for the two workers to be released, saying the men were targeted unfairly.

“These were due to traffic infractions. No serious charges,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera Executive Director.

A third man was also taken into custody. Voces calls the recent action a raid.

An ICE spokesperson disputed that claim, saying there were only two arrests and the two of them just happened to be at two separate dairy farms while the people were at work.

