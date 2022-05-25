Two vehicles destroyed, garage damaged in Fond Du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC — Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue said it was called to a garage fire Tuesday night on Merrill Avenue.

Officials got the call around 7:29 p.m. for a detached garage fire at 407 E. Merrill Avenue. When officials arrived, they found an entire detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to nearby vehicles and the neighboring garage. The City of Fond Du Lac Fire and Rescue said the two vehicles were completely destroyed, and the neighboring garage had minimal damage.

No one was injured in the fire, and first responders were able to have it under control within 30 minutes of arrival.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire and Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure the damaged electric meter.

