SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A police investigation is underway after a two-car crash in Estabrook Park on Monday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. south of Hampton.

TMJ4 A police investigation is underway after a two-car crash in Estabrook Park on Monday.

A TMJ4 photographer on the scene spotted two vehicles with major front-end damage.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

TMJ4 A police investigation is underway after a two-car crash in Estabrook Park on Monday.

TMJ4 News has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip