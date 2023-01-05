Two UW-Milwaukee students robbed at gunpoint outside Cambridge dorms

MILWAUKEE — Two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) students were robbed at gunpoint outside the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday.

According to UWM, the armed robbery happened outside the dorms, 2323 N. Cambridge Ave., around 6:40 p.m.

A suspect approached two students who were on the sidewalk in front of the residence hall. The suspect pointed a black handgun at the victims and demanded their belongings. UWM says the suspect stole their property and then got into the passenger seat of a white Kia SUV.

The suspects were last seen going westbound on North Ave. from Cambridge Ave.

The two student victims were not injured.

Police describe the two suspects as followed:

Suspect 1: 18-year-old Hispanic man, medium build, last seen wearing a blue sweater with a red collar

Suspect 2: Unknown female driver, 5'2, heavy set, wearing a white mask.

The UW-Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information should call police at 414-229-4627.

