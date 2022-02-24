Two teens arrested following Wauwatosa armed carjacking

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — Wauwatosa police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy after an armed carjacking near Raymir Circle and Hope Ave. Thursday.

A woman was sitting in her car after parking in her driveway around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. Police say the two teens approached her and one of them pointed a handgun at her face and demanded she give them her car.

The victim then gave the teens her vehicle.

The suspects were last seen eastbound on Raymir Circle. Officers responded to the area and located the stolen vehicle shortly after. After a short pursuit, the teens abandoned the vehicle in an alley near 65th and Marion and ran away.

Police say investigators developed suspect information by using the victim's statement, physical evidence, and video surveillance.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Milwaukee residence. One teen was arrested at the home and the second teen was arrested at a separate location.

Both were taken into custody at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Detention Facility and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip