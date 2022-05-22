Two teens among victims of overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are investigating two shootings that left three people injured, including two teens.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Milwaukee police responded to the area of N. 6th Street and Concordia Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was treated on scene for minor injuries, and the 46-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and they are seeking unknown suspects.

The second incident happened around 1:18 a.m. Police did not say where this shooting happened but said a 13-year-old girl was shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee police said they are still investigating and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

