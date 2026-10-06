Two teenagers arrested for stealing firearms during a string of Oshkosh vehicle thefts

OSHKOSH, WI — Two teenagers and one adult have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.
The department has received 33 reported cases of vehicle theft since September 27. The department said 14 of those vehicles were left unlocked.
As a result of the thefts, three firearms were taken from the vehicle, and two of the firearms were in unlocked vehicles.
Following an investigation by the Oshkosh Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, a search warrant was issued and executed on Tuesday at a residence along Durfee Avenue.
During the search, the department said that officers encountered a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who both had handguns on them. During the arrests, the 16-year-old and the officers got into a struggle, resulting in one officer hitting their head against the ground.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. Both of the teenagers were taken to the Fon Du Lac Secure Detention Facility.
They face the following charges:
16-year-old
- Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon
- Felony Resisting-Causing Injury to Law Enforcement Officer
- Theft of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
15-year-old
- Burglary
- Theft of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Habitual Runaway
A 46-year-old woman was also taken into custody for felony possession of THC and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The department asked the community to be more aware of their surroundings and not leave vehicles unnecessarily unlocked.
Please help prevent vehicle break-ins and keep firearms out of the hands of juveniles by removing all valuables from vehicles. Always lock your vehicle, close the windows completely, and avoid leaving items such as purses, wallets, firearms, electronics, and keys in plain view.
If you must transport a firearm, secure it and do not leave it unattended in an unlocked vehicle. Firearms that are stolen by juveniles can have serious and potentially life-changing consequences.
A few steps, such as removing valuables, including firearms, and locking your doors, can help reduce crimes of opportunity and improve community safety.