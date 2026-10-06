Two teenagers arrested for stealing firearms during a string of Oshkosh vehicle thefts

OSHKOSH, WI — Two teenagers and one adult have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

The department has received 33 reported cases of vehicle theft since September 27. The department said 14 of those vehicles were left unlocked.

As a result of the thefts, three firearms were taken from the vehicle, and two of the firearms were in unlocked vehicles.

Following an investigation by the Oshkosh Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, a search warrant was issued and executed on Tuesday at a residence along Durfee Avenue.

During the search, the department said that officers encountered a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who both had handguns on them. During the arrests, the 16-year-old and the officers got into a struggle, resulting in one officer hitting their head against the ground.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. Both of the teenagers were taken to the Fon Du Lac Secure Detention Facility.

They face the following charges:

16-year-old



Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Felony Resisting-Causing Injury to Law Enforcement Officer

Theft of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

15-year-old



Burglary

Theft of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Habitual Runaway

A 46-year-old woman was also taken into custody for felony possession of THC and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The department asked the community to be more aware of their surroundings and not leave vehicles unnecessarily unlocked.