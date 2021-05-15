Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two teenage boys shot and injured on Madison St.: Police

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 21:00:40-04

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot and injured after someone opened fire on the vehicle they were in Friday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Madison Street.

The 16-year-old suffered multiple injuries and the 15-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

They were brought to a local hospital and are in stable condition, police say.

It's the latest instance in which young Milwaukeeans have been the victims of increasing gun violence in the city this spring.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4