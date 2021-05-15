Two teenage boys shot and injured on Madison St.: Police

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot and injured after someone opened fire on the vehicle they were in Friday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Madison Street.

The 16-year-old suffered multiple injuries and the 15-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

They were brought to a local hospital and are in stable condition, police say.

It's the latest instance in which young Milwaukeeans have been the victims of increasing gun violence in the city this spring.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

