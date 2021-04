MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting involving two 14-year-old girls.

Police were called to the area of N. 34th St. and W. Burleigh St. before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday for the shooting.

Both victims are being treated at local hospitals and one has life threatening injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360.

