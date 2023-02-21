Watch Now
Two teen girls injured after double shooting near Glendale and Hopkins in Milwaukee

Two teenagers were shot in Milwaukee near Glendale and Hopkins on Monday.
Posted at 8:26 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 21:26:22-05

MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers were shot in Milwaukee near Glendale and Hopkins on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the teens were shot shortly before 5 p.m.

The first victim, a 13-year-old girl, arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 16-year-old girl, arrived with a non-fatal injury.

Two teenagers were shot in Milwaukee near Glendale and Hopkins on Monday.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

