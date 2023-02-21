Two teen girls injured after double shooting near Glendale and Hopkins in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers were shot in Milwaukee near Glendale and Hopkins on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the teens were shot shortly before 5 p.m.

The first victim, a 13-year-old girl, arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 16-year-old girl, arrived with a non-fatal injury.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

