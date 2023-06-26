Two suspects wanted for allegedly shooting ducks in Mount Pleasant park

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for two possible teens who were allegedly shooting ducks in Quarry Lake Park over the weekend.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the park for a male walking in the woods with a rifle. Witnesses say they saw two white males in their 20s walking the wooded path of the quarry, alongside the Root River.

The sheriff's office says the male with the rifle was described as 6'0 tall and thin with long black hair and was wearing shorts and a blue shirt. He did not point or threaten anyone with the weapon. The other white male is described to be shorter and in his 20s and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts. He did not have a visible weapon.

Witnesses thought the weapon might be an airsoft-type rifle since it looked shiny and plastic. Deputies were unable to find the two suspects.

On Sunday around 10:15 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Rapids Court near the Root River Dam for a weapons violation. It was reported that there were two teenage boys - matching the description of Friday's suspects - with air rifles or BB guns shooting ducks in the river.

The witness stated one of the guns was a pistol and the other gun appeared to be an AR-styled rifle, the sheriff's office says.

The witness said when he challenged the two teens, one of them "might have" fired their weapon at the complainant before they fled the area. Police were unable to find the two suspects.

Racine County Sheriff's Office The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teens who were allegedly shooting at ducks in Quarry Lake Park.

The sheriff's office provided a picture of one of the suspects that has been posted on social media with the following statement: “My buddy was fishing by the Horlick dam today and this guy he took a picture of shot and killed 2 ducks. He called the police and gave them this picture. I guess there was 2 of them that had 3 long rifles.”

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify these two suspects. Anyone with information concerning either of these incidents or can identify the individual in the picture is encouraged to contact Inv. Vogt at (262) 636-3775.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip