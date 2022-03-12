Two suspects in Fox Valley mail thefts arrested, hundreds of pieces of mail recovered

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people are under arrest and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail have been recovered, authorities said Friday.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested two people on March 9 following a traffic stop. Investigators stopped a vehicle in the town of Buchanan area and made contact with Danika A. Viasana and Carl James Breneman. The sheriff's office said both were living out of a hotel in Kimberly.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities searched the vehicle and found meth, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of pieces of mail including two U.S. Passports, dozens of tax-related documents, packages and personal checks, all of which authorities say were stolen. The sheriff's office also said more stolen mail was found in the hotel room Viasana was staying in.

The sheriff's office said Viasana was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Viasana has open cases in Calumet, Outagamie and Brown Counties and the sheriff's office said many of these charges relate to other mail thefts and fraud-related offenses.

Breneman was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on a probation hold.

The sheriff's office said investigators have found 500 pieces of stolen mail from more than 200 residences and businesses. Viasana is accused of using the information found in the mail to commit financial fraud crimes for financial gain through identity theft.

More charges may be brought in this case as the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who believes their mail was stolen is asked to contact their local authorities.