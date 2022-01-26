Two sky-high murals headed to downtown Milwaukee

Artwork from two Milwaukee natives will be on display in two downtown skywalks this winter.

Alex Couto of the Couto Brothers, based out of Los Angeles, will transform the 2nd Street skywalk that connects Plankinton Arcade to 3rd Street Market Hall. Dave Watkins will makeover the Plankinton Avenue skywalk bridge that connects Plankinton Arcade to ASQ Center.

Each mural will span the length of its respective skywalk, ranging between 75 and 100 feet long and 10 to 12 feet tall. Work started January 24th and will continue for about two weeks.

"Downtown Milwaukee's 1.75 mile skywalk system is a convenient amenity, especially during winter months," says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, which commissioned the new murals. "Activating these vital corridors with public art is an important step in enhancing their vibrancy and further strengthening connectivity to The Avenue and the recently opened 3rd Street Market Hall."

The skywalk mural project is funded by Hempel Companies, which owns and manages The Avenue and ASQ Center, and Milwaukee Downtown, BID#21.

