Two Rivers standoff ends with arrest after girl stabbed

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a girl in the chest on the 1800 block of 21st St. in Two Rivers Saturday.

The Two Rivers Police Department (TRPD) and Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) were sent to the scene at about 10 p.m. and when the man refused to come out of the residence, S.W.A.T. was called.

Authorities and the man were in a brief standoff, according to TRPD, and when he was taken into custody, the girl was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the man for recklessly endangering safety, physical abuse of a child, false imprisonment, and bail jumping.

Mishicot Police Department, Two Rivers Fire Department and the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center all assisted with the call.

