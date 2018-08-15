Two shot and killed in north side shooting

Two adult men were shot and killed in a shooting near 6th and Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed the shooting was fatal.

The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, and they are looking for witnesses.

The intersection is blocked off to traffic.

This is a developing story.


