Two people killed in separate shootings, third died in vehicle fire overnight: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Two people were killed in separate shootings and a third person died in a vehicle fire on Tuesday, Milwaukee police said in a series of press releases. In a fourth incident on Monday, shots were fired at a police officer, who was not injured.

MPD said shots were fired at an officer in the 3400 block of West Hadley Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

On Tuesday around 12:05 a.m. in the 2400 block of South 9th Street, a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed. In that case, Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Then around 1:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Hawley Road, a vehicle was on fire. Police say after the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside. The victim, a 42-year-old man from Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation, according to MPD.

Around 12:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, a 22-year-old man was shot to death. Police say the shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with information in regards to any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

