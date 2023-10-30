Two people killed in separate crashes in Milwaukee Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — Two people died in separate crashes in Milwaukee Sunday night, according to police.

Milwaukee police said in statements that the first crash happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 35th Street. A driver leaving the freeway at a high rate of speed collided with a curb, lost control and struck another vehicle. The first vehicle rolled and struck a utility pole. The second vehicle collided with a building. The driver of the first vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was arrested, police said. Three passengers in the first vehicle, a 45-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 36-year-old, were brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, an unidentified adult, suffered fatal injuries. A passenger of the second vehicle, a 28-year-old, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

MPD said the second crash happened around 11:35 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Lapham Boulevard. A vehicle was traveling south on the I-94 off-ramp at a high rate of speed, disregarded the red traffic light and collided with another vehicle, police said. The driver of the first vehicle, a 17-year-old male, tried to escape. Police said he later turned himself in and was arrested. The driver of the second vehicle, a 54-year-old, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A passenger of the second vehicle, a 54-year-old, suffered fatal injuries. Police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Read the statements from MPD below:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., on the 200 block of N. 35th Street. A vehicle (Unit #1) exiting the freeway at a high rate of speed collided with a curb, lost control and struck another vehicle (Unit #2). Unit #1 rolled and struck a utility pole. Unit #2 collided into a building. The driver of unit #1, a 57-year-old man, was arrested. Three passengers of unit #1, a 45-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 36-year-old, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver of unit #2, an unidentified adult, sustained fatal injuries. A passenger of unit #2, a 28-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.



Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 11:35 p.m., on the 500 block of W. Lapham Boulevard. A vehicle (Unit #1) was traveling south on the I-94 off ramp at a high rate of speed, disregarded the red traffic light and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2). The driver of unit #1, a 17-year-old male, fled the scene on foot; however, he later turned himself and was arrested. The driver of unit #2, a 54-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A passenger of unit #2, a 54-year-old, sustained fatal injuries. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip